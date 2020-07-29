Kemba Walker finishes full practice, expected to play against Bucks on Friday

“He’s great,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He went through the whole practice. Today was a hard practice where we really pushed ourselves, and he did everything without any issues. He was moving great, high spirits.”

Point guard Kemba Walker , who has been limited in Orlando as he works to regain strength in his sore left knee, completed a full practice on Wednesday evening and is on track to play against the Bucks on Friday.

“So he’ll be really happy when he comes out,” the coach quipped.

Walker and the rest of the regular rotation players sat out Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Rockets to rest.

Brown favors ‘Liberation’ for jersey

When games resume this weekend, NBA players will have the option of replacing the last names on their jerseys with a statement related to the social justice movement. The NBA recently approved a list of about 30 messages, and the Celtics released the list of statements that the players plan to wear on their backs during Friday’s game.

It appears that all 17 players are taking part. Forward Jaylen Brown had said he wanted to leave the back of his jersey blank as a way to honor victims who were killed by police, but the NBA later said that was not an option.

The Celtics said that Brown will wear “Liberation,” on his jersey. Brown said he was still undecided but leaning in that direction.

“One of the things I participated in choosing was Liberation,” he said. “I felt like the list was a little bit limited. But Liberation is what I chose from that list. The definition of liberation is free yourself from oppression, slavery, or marginalization. I wanted to represent that. This is the season to break free of some of those cycles.”

Here is the full list: Brown (Liberation), Robert Williams (Respect Us), Grant Williams (Equality), Jayson Tatum (Black Lives Matter), Daniel Theis (Black Lives Matter), Tacko Fall (Egalite), Enes Kanter (Freedom), Walker (Love us), Gordon Hayward (Education Reform), Tremont Waters (Stand Up), Vincent Poirier (Egalite), Romeo Langford (Enough), Carsen Edwards (Love Us), Brad Wanamaker (Enough), Marcus Smart (Freedom), Semi Ojeleye (Love Us) and Javonte Green (Enough).

Social justice on his mind

Before taking questions during his media session , Brown spoke for more than two minutes on social justice issues. He reiterated the need for justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was killed by police executing a no-knock warrant in March, and he stressed the importance of voting.

“There’s a lot of power in exercising that, and we have to use it,” he said. “I want to continue to exercise that. We have to get some of these guys out of office who don’t care, who don’t think it’s appropriate that we’re trying to end systemic racism. I want to make voting a trend. I want to use my platform. I want athletes to come together and continue to talk about it. I understand the apprehension from the African-American community — politicians that made empty promises, people who feel, ‘Why should I participate in a political system that hasn’t necessarily participated with me?’ I believe in small victories, beating those guys, getting the right people in office. A big part of that is voting.”

Jaylen Brown has emerged as a leader on and off the court the last year. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Brown said the Celtics have yet to decide what they will do during the national anthem prior to Friday’s game against Milwaukee.

“We definitely want to express ourselves in unison, together,” Brown said, “because that’s what we are. We’re a family, we’re a brotherhood, so, a lot of talk and discussion is being walked back and forth. Hopefully people understand whatever we decide to do, it’s coming from a place we’re representing our community and people who feel the same way.”

NBA to provide free COVID-19 tests

The NBA announced a community program that will provide thousands of free COVID-19 tests to the public in Orlando and other team markets around the country. The program will run through the end of August.

The NBA, the National Urban League, UnidosUs and private laboratories worked to identify marginalized communities of color where the need for free testing is the greatest.



