MLB instituting strict new COVID-19 protocols, report says

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that derailed the Marlins’ season, Major League Baseball is pushing for stronger rules related to preventing the spread of coronavirus among players and staff, according to a report from ESPN.

MLB will reportedly encourage players not to leave hotels in road cities, other than to travel to games. In addition, it will mandate the use of surgical masks instead of cloth masks during travel, and every team will be required to travel with a compliance officer who will be charged with making sure players, coaches, and staff follow the rules.