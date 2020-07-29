Red Sox add Chris Mazza, designate Jonathan Lucroy for assignment

The Red Sox announced Wednesday they called up right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from the alternate training site in Pawtucket, and designated catcher Jonathan Lucroy for assignment.

The 30-year-old Mazza, in his first season with the Red Sox, made his major league debut in 2019 with the Mets and appeared in nine games. The right-hander, who is a third-cousin of Dom and Joe DiMaggio, has a 1-1 career mark in the majors, with a 5.51 ERA.

Lucroy, 34, signed a minor-league deal in February and was added to the 60-man player pool in early July. He appeared in one game for the Red Sox, catching the final two innings against Baltimore in the 2020 opener. The former All-Star has hit .274 with 108 homers and 545 RBI in his career, and was considered one of the game’s top catchers before injuries hampered him the last three years. Boston has seven days to release, trade, or put Lucroy on waivers.