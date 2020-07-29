Red Sox show resiliency, walk high wire to snap four-game skid

Pillar’s bloop single against Mets reliever Justin Wilson started the frame, and a Bogaerts walk, Andrew Benintendi sacrifice bunt, and intentional walk to J.D. Martinez loaded the bases with one out. Rafael Devers struck out, but a Mitch Moreland dribbler that never left the infield grass broke the tie and a Christian Vazquez two-run single broke it open, stretching the Sox lead to 6-3.

With the game knotted, 3-3, Sox manager Ron Roenicke pinch hit Kevin Pillar for Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts for Tzu-Wei Lin. Bogaerts wasn’t 100 percent after his diving tag Monday on Amed Rosario, so Wednesday was supposed to be an off day for him, but the Sox were on the brink of dropping five straight. Desperation in a shortened season hovered over their heads in late July.

NEW YORK — If you needed any proof that Wednesday’s 6-5 Red Sox victory against the New York Mets was a must-win game, look no further than the eighth inning.

It wasn’t the first time either forced their imprint on the game. The two were responsible for all five Red Sox RBIs on the evening; it was Vazquez’s solo shot in the seventh that tied the game.

The night promised a daunting task. Sure, the Sox had Nate Eovaldi on the hill, but they were up against two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and Eovaldi surrendered three straight one-out singles to Mets’ Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, and Conforto to begin his night. All three came on his cutter, a pitch Mets hitters would see a lot of.

Dominic Smith’s force out scored the first run of the game. The 1-0 deficit continued a daunting trend for the Sox. In their four games prior, they had fallen behind to start each contest, an encumbrance on the offense to come through. That deGrom was on the other side made their job even more difficult; he carried a 28-inning scoreless streak into this one.

It looked to start as if he was toying with the Sox hitters. J.D. Martinez’s first-inning double was the only hit deGrom allowed the first time through the lineup. In the third, he mainly stuck to his changeup, throwing 12, including six straight to Benintendi (who walked).

The Sox would break through in the fourth to take the lead, though. Back-to-back doubles from Devers and Moreland tied it, with Moreland advancing to third, then scoring on two deGrom wild pitches.

The fifth proved to be a gutsy inning for Eovaldi. He surrendered a game-tying homer to Brandon Nimmo, and a walk and a single to put runners on first and second. But Eovaldi wiggled out of it, inducing an inning-ending Conforto double play.

Reliever Marcus Walden took over for the sixth, and New York retook the lead, 3-2, when Andres Gimenez tripled home Cano, who’d cracked a two-out single to left. The Sox had a chance to strike against an unreliable Mets bullpen, and did just that, Vazquez depositing a hanging Seth Lugo curveball into the left-field seats.

Matt Barnes allowed a Yoenis Cespedes solo shot in the bottom of the eighth to make it 6-4, and closer Brandon Workman loaded the bases with two walks and a bloop single to start his first save opportunity of the year.

No matter. Throwing almost exclusively curveballs, Workman fanned Conforto and Cespedes around a J.D. Davis RBI single, then got Cano to line out softly to Jose Peraza to end it.

