Local bestsellers for the week ending July 26

2. The Order Daniel Silva Harper

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

4. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

7. Utopia Avenue David Mitchell Random House

8. Mexican Gothic Silvia Moreno-Garcia Del Rey

9. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

10. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S

2. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir John Bolton S&S

6. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

7. Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own Eddie S. Glaude Crown

8. The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life Alex Trebek S&S

9. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

4. Chances Are... Richard Russo Vintage

5. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

6. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

7. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

8. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

9. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

10. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. Stamped From the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

3. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

5. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

6. March: Book One John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, Nate Powell Top Shelf Productions

7. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

8. The Yellow House Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

9. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

10. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 26. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.