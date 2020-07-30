Restaurant meal kits teach you how to cook like a chef

But there are exceptions, and when I learned that Juliet in Union Square, Somerville, and Mei Mei in Audubon Circle near Boston University were offering meal kits, I was pretty sure they would be extraordinary — because both places do everything well.

I’ve never been particularly enthusiastic about meal kits because I think they try too hard to be trendy and there’s all that waste in packaging tiny amounts of seasonings. And frankly, I can count the people on one hand whom I would let do my mise en place (assembling measured ingredients for cooking), which is what meal kits are doing for you.

Summer Chicken Sandwich with Roasted Potatoes from Juliet in Somerville comes as a meal kit that you cook and assemble at home.

From Juliet I ordered Summer Chicken Sandwich with Roasted Potatoes, and Tagliatelle with Roasted Mushrooms and Fresh Tomato Sauce (each kit is $22 and though intended to serve one, they were generous enough to make two servings). Mei Mei is sending out everything needed to make the egg sandwich they call The Double Awesome ($25 for five large sandwiches).

Mei Mei's Double Awesome meal kit comes with scallion pancakes, eggs, cheese, and pesto made from local greens. Sheryl Julian

You can tell that Juliet owners Josh Lewin (kitchen) and Katrina Jazayeri (front-of-house and drinks) are really thinking about you, your skills, what you’d like to accomplish, what might overwhelm you, what will surely delight you. They take no short-cuts. I made the most delicious, cheffiest chicken sandwiches I’ve ever served and a bowl of pasta that was memorable.

The chicken kit comes with two soft homemade buns and marinated thighs you cook yourself. We decided to grill them and there was so much oil in the container that we worried it could start a fire. We toasted the buns on the grill and spread them with condiments from the kit: tomato jam and cloumage (a fresh cheese from Westport). Chubby bacon lardons, which we had to finish cooking (instructions say three to five minutes in a 400-degree oven, not nearly long enough to get them crisp), got tucked into each roll and the two hefty sandwiches were accompanied by crispy roasted potatoes sprinkled with lemon and herbs. We dressed a Caesar salad with the kit’s tangy anchovy-caper vinaigrette and even more lemon juice (you use of a lot of lemon and olive oil, which is exactly how things should be).

Fresh tagliatelle noodles cooked in a few minutes while we reheated a saucepan of thick, aromatic garlic cream, then added roasted mushrooms, and handfuls of fresh spinach. The side was a fresh tomato salad with lemon rind and juice, garlic oil, fresh herbs, and breadcrumbs.

The amount of plastic containers in our kit was scandalous. There has to be a way around this.

I joined Lewin and Jazayeri and their service manager, Sam Mangino, in a Zoom cooking class called Juliet Without Windows one Saturday night. I watched while 20 participants roasted a whole fish and made many lovely little mezze-style apps. They had all picked up the ingredients that day or had them delivered (the class cost $60).

The proprietors are in their home kitchen working on a large island that Jazayeri built during the lockdown. She made cutting boards for the restaurant a few years ago, she tells us. “Katrina loves woodworking,” says Lewin, as he explains how to cover a branzino in a salt crust (he describes the salt and egg white mixture as ”wet sand like you’re making a sand castle”). Questions come into the chat as Mangino answers them and at the end of the class, everyone pulls a grand roasted fish from the oven and starts boning it while watching how. Lewin is a very good teacher. In various homes, you can hear a dog barking and a baby crying and it feels like one big happy family.

By comparison, Mei Mei’s Double Awesome kit seemed like a walk in the park. Scallion pancakes made by an outside vendor come in their original packaging along with a container of 10 eggs, which I thought at first were raw but turned out to be already very lightly steamed. First you fry one of the pancakes in a skillet, flip it, and cover the browned side with grated Cabot cheddar. Keep it warm in a low oven as you finish frying the other rounds. Crack the eggs into a skillet with a skim of hot oil just to heat them. To assemble your Double Awesomes, cover one side of a pancake with the pesto in your kit (it’s made from local greens, owner Irene Li tells me, “whatever we have on hand; it’s a place for stems”), slip in two eggs, and fold it up. That’s it.

A note in the restaurant’s cookbook, “Double Awesome Chinese Food,” which Li wrote with siblings Andrew and Margaret, says, “If you’ve never had a Double Awesome at Mei Mei, you should know that the egg ooziness is vital to the glorious enjoyment of the sandwich.” The crunchy, crispy, cheesy, oozy sandwich is aptly named.

Irene Li is also doing virtual classes, teaching dumplings and hand-pulled noodles. You can buy the ingredients at the restaurant or make your own. “We want to encourage people to experiment with whatever filling they want to dream up.” says Li. She offers private and corporate classes, too.

These chefs probably never intended to cook in front of a camera in a makeshift studio, nor hand you all the ingredients and instructions you need to make the food they usually send out of their workplace kitchens. But they’re learning to negotiate — and in some cases invent — the new rules of restaurant life.

They’re cheerful about it and we get to pretend we’re chefs for a night. It’s fun.

Juliet, 617-718-0958, www.julietsomerville.com. Mei Mei, 857-250-4959, www.meimeiboston.com









Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.