Virtual author readings for Aug. 2-9

Catherine Lacey (”Pew: A Novel”) is in conversation with Jesse Ball (”Census”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... David Goodwillie (”Kings County”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum (”Those Who Save Us”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Jill McCorkle (“Hieroglyphics”) is in conversation with Jessica Shattuck (”The Women in the Castle”) at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Raven Leilani (”Luster: A Novel”) is in conversation with Brit Bennett (”The Vanishing Half”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Hank Phillippi Ryan (”The First to Lie”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) is in conversation with B.A. Shapiro (”The Collector’s Apprentice”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books ... David Nicholls (”Sweet Sorrow”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

WEDNESDAY

Nicholas Baker (”Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act”) is in conversation with WBUR host Christopher Lydon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Jill McCorkle (”Hieroglyphics”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... William Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen (”From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Andrew Martin (”Cool for America: Stories”) and Benjamin Nugent (”Fraternity: Stories”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Andrzej Tichy (”Wretchedness”) reads at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Cameron Kelly Rosenblum (”The Stepping Off Place”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... David Nicholls (“Sweet Sorrow”) is in conversation with Kerri Maher (”The Girl in White Gloves”) 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books ... Gary Pomerantz (”The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics and What Matters in the End”) reads at 7 p.m. through the Great Fenway Park Writers Series.

FRIDAY

Edward Ball (”Life of a Klansman: A Family History of White Supremacy”) is in conversation with Kenneth W. Mack (”Representing the Race: The Creation of the Civil Rights Lawyer”) at 7 p.m at Harvard Book Store ... Megan Margulies (”My Captain America”) is in conversation with Alia Volz (”Home Baked”) at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Megan Collins (”Behind the Red Door”) is in conversation with Megan Miranda (”All the Missing Girls”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books ... Sam Maggs (”Con Quest!”) is in conversation with Victoria Schwab (”The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue”) at 5 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

SATURDAY

Stephenie Meyer (”Midnight Sun”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

Some events may require online registration. Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change.