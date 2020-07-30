Did the US economy really shrink by a third?

Here’s a quick look at what we see in the rear-view mirror and what is coming at us down the road.

But we already knew the economic landscape resembled Mordor a few months ago. And that’s the problem with the government’s quarterly report on gross domestic product: It tells us a lot about where we’ve been but much less about where we are going.

The Commerce Department made it official Thursday: Shutting down the country to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic sent the US economy into its steepest nosedive since modern record-keeping began in 1947.

What the numbers mean

GDP — the value of all products produced and all services rendered — plunged 9.5 percent in the April-June quarter, a decline of $1.8 trillion from the first three months of the year. American consumers, whose purchases power about two-thirds of the economy, reduced spending by 10 percent, led by cuts in health care, clothing, and eating out, and entertainment and recreation.

It follows that that reduced spending translated into larger savings than normal — $4.7 trillion vs. $1.6 trillion from January through March. A big chunk of that cash should flow back into the economy in the future, but there is a serious caveat: We need to get the pandemic under control and millions of people back to work before things get appreciably better.

Also driving the decline in GDP were lower exports, higher imports , and less spending by state and local governments, which was partially offset by more federal spending.

What the numbers don’t mean

At lot of attention is focusing on a far more dire-looking GDP stat: minus 32.9 percent, or the drop during the quarter presented on an annualized basis.

This staggering number assumes the losses we saw in April through June will be exactly the same for three more quarters, like “Groundhog Day” with Fed chairman Jerome Powell playing Bill Murray. While multiplying one quarter’s result by four (and factoring in compounding) helps when making historical comparisons, the economy didn’t really shrink by one-third in the second quarter.

We are not in depression — yet

The economy began to retreat in February, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, or NBER, the official arbiter of such things. We have recorded two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, which is a common definition for a recession.

But even with unemployment at a post-1930s high of 11.1 percent (17.4 percent in Massachusetts), most economists would say we are not in a depression, which doesn’t have a precise definition. NBER says the term depression often refers to “a particularly severe period of economic weakness.” While that sounds a lot like today, duration is also a factor.

The dollar value of GDP, when seasonally adjusted, is back to the level of the second quarter of 2017. If we bumped along the bottom for several years, the professionals might declare a depression.

Of course, if you are out of work and struggling to get by, the distinction is meaningless.

The outlook for the future is shifting and hard to nail down

The second-quarter GDP is a snapshot of the economy through the end of April. Most economists believe the economy started expanding again about that time or shortly after.

They drew that conclusion from other government data, such as retail sales and employer hiring, and private data that track measures such as credit card spending, job postings, hours worked, and small-business closings.

Most of these data showed a robust rebound through May and June. That led some forecasters to predict a V-shaped recovery, with the economy quickly climbing out of a deep hole.

But that rally hit a wall in July, when a surge of coronavirus cases in many states resulted in a pullback by consumers. Layoffs, which had been moderating, are now ticking up, with new claims for unemployment rising for a second straight week last week. More than 30 million people remain out of work.

Now, the forecasters aren’t quite sure what comes next. The economy could start shrinking again, especially if we are hit by a big second wave of coronavirus infections. Or the recovery could continue, but with a frustratingly slow climb back to pre-pandemic levels.

Here’s another possibility: the recovery doesn’t treat everyone equally. For those of us with secure jobs, things gets better. For those of use whose jobs were wiped out by the pandemic or are vulnerable, things get worse.

Call it a K recovery.













