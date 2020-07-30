Dunkin’ Brands expects to close about 800 US stores this year

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. said it expects to close about 800 stores in the U.S. permanently this year, as well as about 350 internationally.

The closures are part of a “real estate portfolio rationalization,” and will mostly involve low-volume sales locations, Dunkin’ said. The U.S. locations represent about 8% of Dunkin’s total domestic restaurants, and accounted for about 2% of U.S. systemwide sales in 2019.