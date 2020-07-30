Oprah magazine features Breonna Taylor on the cover

That will change with the September issue, which will be available on newsstands Aug. 11. The new cover, unveiled Thursday, features a portrait of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

O: The Oprah Magazine has covered a wide swath of American culture since it started 20 years ago, but all of its 241 issues have had one thing in common: Oprah Winfrey, the publication’s founder and editorial director, has been on the cover.

The cover of the September issue of O: The Oprah Magazine featuring Breonna Taylor.

Winfrey started an essay for the issue with her name, writing:

“Breonna Taylor.

“She was just like me. She was just like you.”

Winfrey ended the essay by explaining why she had decided to give up the cover spot of her namesake magazine: “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice.

“And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine.”

Along with George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis officer in May, Taylor has been a central figure for protesters who have taken to the streets to demonstrate against racism and police violence in recent months.

No criminal charges have been filed against the three Louisville Metro Police Department officers who entered the home of Taylor, an emergency medical technician, shortly after midnight March 13.

Last month, Brett Hankison, one of the three officers, was fired. The police chief, Robert Schroeder, accused him of violating the department’s policy on the use of deadly force, saying he had “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into Taylor’s home. The other two officers were reassigned.

Taylor was shot at least eight times. She did not receive medical attention for more than 20 minutes after she was struck, The Courier Journal reported, citing police logs. The officers involved in the case have said they identified themselves when they entered; Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was present, said police did not identify themselves.

Louisville police said that Walker shot and wounded one officer in the leg and charged him with the attempted murder of a police officer. That charge was dismissed in May.

The idea of putting Taylor on the O cover was the brainchild of Deirdre Read, the magazine’s visual research editor, said Lucy Kaylin, the editor-in-chief of O, in an email.

“I brought the idea to Oprah, who immediately said ‘YES,’ ” Kaylin said.

The cover image is a rendition of a selfie by Taylor created by digital portrait artist Alexis Franklin.

On Wednesday, O’s publisher, Hearst Magazines, and Winfrey announced that O would discontinue regular print editions and become more digitally focused. “This is a natural progression for the brand,” Kristen O’Hara, Hearst Magazines chief business officer, said in a statement. The company added that the December issue will be O’s last regular monthly print edition.

Average paid circulation for O has fallen over the years, from a high of 2.75 million shortly after its founding, in 2001, to 2.28 million in the second half of last year, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

On June 5, what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday, the hashtag #SayHerName was widely shared in a social media campaign that included the participation of Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Winfrey invoked Taylor’s full name frequently in her essay for the issue, writing, “Breonna Taylor treated all her friends like besties. Breonna Taylor was a force in the life of her 20-year-old sister. Breonna Taylor felt meaning and purpose in her work as an emergency room technician.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.