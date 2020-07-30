Polar Beverages goes nationwide in blockbuster deal with Keurig Dr Pepper

The agreement allows the Crowley family to continue owning Polar, while giving Polar access to Keurig’s delivery network directly to stores and its manufacturing network. The deal was announced on Thursday, to coincide with Keurig Dr Pepper’s second quarter earnings release.

The Worcester company has entered into a long-term franchise agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper to pursue an ambitious goal: taking the high profile that Polar has achieved for its seltzers in the Northeast and replicating that across the country.

Polar does have some national distribution already, through chains such as CVS and Costco. But its presence is limited in most states outside of its East Coast stronghold. Chief executive Ralph Crowley Jr. said building a true national distribution network was proving too expensive for Polar.

Advertisement

Even with its limited reach outside of its core footprint, Polar ranks third nationally in market share behind LaCroix and PepsiCo’s Bubly brand. KDP chief executive Bob Gamgort said he’s determined to push Polar to the number one spot, the position it holds in much of the East Coast.

The distribution deal is similar to one Keurig announced in 2018 with Danone, to distribute Evian water in the US. KDP will essentially buy the ingredients from Polar to manufacturer the seltzers in other parts of the country. The two will also share in the marketing costs of Polar seltzers in these new territories.

“They’ve got the brand, we’ve got the distribution,” Gamgort said of Polar, which generates an estimated $600 million-plus in annual revenue. “They get to maintain ownership of the brand but they get to see their dream of the brand becoming national.”

Gamgort said Polar was a leader in the seltzer market, long before the current fundamental shift in consumer interest toward “lightly sweetened, better-for-you beverages.”

Advertisement

Polar and KDP already have a partnership that has been in place long before the Keurig-Dr Pepper merger in 2018, when Dr Pepper Snapple Group was run out of Plano, Texas. Polar has distributed a number of the company’s soda brands, such as A&W and Sunkist, in the Northeast for more than 30 years. Now, KDP will essentially be doing the same thing for Polar for much of the rest of the country.

Crowley said he first met Gamgort about a year ago. They agreed to meet up at the Wegmans supermarket in Burlington, not far from Keurig’s headquarters offices in the same town. Gamgort wanted to learn more about Polar, and Crowley thought a tour of the beverage aisle would be more effective than a PowerPoint presentation.

Gamgort said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have any impact on the Polar deal. KDP has offset a significant decline in sales to restaurants and offices with increases in revenue through online channels as well as supermarkets and other food stores. “We’re continuing to play offense and expand our portfolio,” he said.

For the Crowley family, it’s a way to finally gain a true national presence without giving up ownership. Polar is continuing to build its local presence, too, with naming rights for the new stadium under construction for the soon-to-be Worcester Red Sox (aka the WooSox), scheduled to relocate from Pawtucket, R.I., next year.

This deal with KDP is focused on the seltzers, Polar’s flagship product, by filling in some huge geographic gaps in the distribution network. It’s possible, Crowley said, that KDP might consider distributing other Polar beverages in the future.

Advertisement

“My only measure of success is if we can bring the next generation of the family on to run the company,” Crowley said. “We could sell Polar for a lot of money, but that’s not what we want to do.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.