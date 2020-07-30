Government Center Garage underpass illuminated with flowers

Artist Peter Zebbler Berdovsky, a MassArt graduate also known as Zebbler, said he drew inspiration for the piece from his girlfriend, Leah McLeod, another visual artist.

Titled “City Bloom,” the public art piece comes to life using 23 projectors that shoot colorful beams onto the concrete structure. Together, they produce a smattering of pink and purple buds interspersed with green leaves and thin, blue lines. It’s viewable to cars zipping by and residents taking a stroll from dusk to dawn around One Congress Street.

A light installation showing blooming flowers each night on the Government Center Garage underpass will remain in place through 2020.

“Normally my style is a lot more minor music tone, but this floral, blossoming major tone sense came from her entering my life and challenging me to be more optimistic,” he said. “I think it’s precisely this optimism I wanted to share with everyone in Boston.”





Zebbler created a similar piece for the 2019 Illuminus Festival, an annual project that transforms Boston public spaces into canvases for artists. Then, he made bouquets appear on a translucent screen at Winston Flowers for an exhibit titled “Flourish.”

“City Bloom” was crafted using the same techniques as “Flourish,” but the end result is drastically different, said Zebbler. He said he spent much of his months-long artistic process making sure the flowers perfectly fit the structural beams of the garage.

“I had to do almost entirely new animations,” Zebbler explained. “But it carries with it the same energy of healing, kindness, and positivity as before.”

A handful of arts organizations and developers, including Isenberg Projects, Studio HHH, LuminArtz, and the Bulfinch Crossing developers, worked together to commission the installation.

