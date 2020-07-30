The Internet’s favorite face masks for kids

So we searched the Web for highly rated children’s masks they might actually want to wear. The following list includes options for the remainder of the warm season and when — or is it if? — they return to school in the fall.

The science is clear — masks help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Children need to wear face masks, too, but sometimes finding ones that fit their little faces and are comfortable and breathable is a challenge.

A kids face mask from Cubcoats. Handout

This two-pack of Cubcoats masks is imprinted with the snout of a cartoon dog and tiger on top of multiple cotton layers. The reusable masks include a pocket to add a filter, a metal nose piece for a protective fit, and elastic ear straps. It is rated four out of five stars on Amazon ($14.99).

Bloch Kids Child Soft Stretch Contour Mask

A contoured kids mask from Bloch. Zappos

The Bloch Kids contoured masks come in packs of three in either black, white, or pink. According to the manufacturer, they are made to cover children’s mouth and nose completely without the bulk of extra fabric and include adjustable ear loops. These reusable masks are rated four out of five stars on Zappos ($18.50).

Crayola Kids Face Masks

Crayola face masks. Crayola

Add a little color to the mix. Kids can select from four designs of these crayon-inspired coverings: Crayola Stripe, standard colors, Craymoji, and Tip Faces. Each pack comes with five reusable masks that have dual-layer fabric, adjustable ear straps, and a nose clip. They are available on Amazon ($29.99).

Star Wars Cloth Face Masks

Star Wars face masks. Disney

Baby Yoda, anyone? This four-pack of face masks comes in R2-D2, allover Star Wars symbols, and Star Wars characters designs. They are available for pre-order at shopdisney.com ($19.99).

Green Sprouts Water-Resistant Face Mask

A Green Sprouts water-resistant face mask. Green Sprouts

The Green Sprouts mask has a water-resistant outer layer and wick lining, active carbon layer to block impurities, and elasticized ear loops. For kids, it features cute patterns like dinosaurs, stars, fish, and flowers. It also comes with a small storage bag for when the mask is not being used. This mask is available on greensproutsbaby.com ($12.99).

Kid Dangerous Face Masks

A Kid Dangerous face mask. Bloomingdale's

Kid Dangerous face masks tie at the back for an adjustable fit. Suitable for children ages 4 to 6, these masks are made from polyester and spandex in order to be breathable and soft. They are available at Bloomingdales.com ($15) in an array of designs including a tiger snout, boomboxes, military print, and more.

ilandistyle Woven Masks

Face masks from ilandistyle. Etsy

One Etsy creator crafted a handful of masks with three layers of fabric in whimsical designs. Made for kids ages 4 to 7, the coverings feature polka dots, castles, and colorful flowers. Orders of two masks or more are shipped with a pack of party balloons. They are available on Etsy ($9.99).

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_