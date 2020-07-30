NAACP drive-in concert to kick off national convention

Five Boston-based artists take the stage at 6 p.m. Friday night for a free drive-in soul music concert at the University of Massachusetts Bayside Plaza.

Hosted by the NAACP Boston chapter, the event is part of “Freedom Weekend” celebrations that kick off the 111th National NAACP Convention, which will be held virtually this year Aug. 2-5. The musicians scheduled to perform include Athene Wilson, The Creatives, Danny Rivera, The Roots, Ally Collective, and The Woo Factor Band.

“On behalf of the City of Boston, I am thrilled to celebrate Freedom Weekend in partnership with the NAACP Boston Branch,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh in a statement. “The NAACP is an iconic American institution, whose work to defend civil rights and promote social justice are more important than ever. This special event is an opportunity to further that mission through the arts, through community service, through civic engagement, and through youth empowerment.”