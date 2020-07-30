Watch the first trailer for ‘Honest Thief,’ a new Boston crime movie starring Liam Neeson

The list of Boston crime movies just got longer, thanks to Liam Neeson.

On Thursday, Open Road Films released the first trailer for “Honest Thief,” an action-thriller starring Neeson (“Taken”) that takes place in Boston and was filmed in Massachusetts.

Neeson plays Tom Carter, a meticulous thief known as the “In and Out Bandit” because he has managed to steal $9 million from small-town banks while keeping his identity hidden. But after he falls in love with Annie (Kate Walsh, “Grey’s Anatomy”), Tom decides to come clean about his criminal past. Upon doing so, he is double-crossed by a pair of FBI agents who want to take his bank-robbing fortune for themselves, forcing Tom to take drastic measures to make things right.