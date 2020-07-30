Where to get take-home North End feasts, plus the latest new pop-ups and patios

Reopenings: Cambridge Italian favorite Pammy’s (928 Massachusetts Ave. at Hancock Street) reopens on Monday, Aug. 3, complete with a new five-table patio and a $65 prix-fixe menu. Inside, glass windows divide each table.

Openings: Time Out Market Boston reopens in the Fenway (401 Park Drive at Brookline Avenue) and adds a new burger stall, aptly named Nu Burger , from the team behind South End Lebanese restaurant anoush’ella. Try a variety of burgers, from Korean bulgogi to spicy cauliflower-quinoa.

Coming soon: Alba on 53, an offshoot of Quincy Center’s Alba, aims to open next week at Hanover’s Merchant Row (2053 Washington St. at Webster Street). The Mediterranean steakhouse will serve beef, seafood, and pastas; it also has a 700-bottle wine list. Executive chef Todd Renner comes from the South End’s Cinquecento.

Closings: UK-based sandwich chain Pret A Manger has shuttered its Boston-area shops because of the effects of COVID-19, according to a statement from the company.

Takeout: Ristorante Lucia, with locations in Boston (415 Hanover St. at Harris Street) and Winchester (13 Mt. Vernon St. at Converse Place), replicates the North End’s summertime feasts with take-home kits. They’ll spotlight foods found at each event, from a Santa Lucia Feast with arancini and calzones to a Fisherman’s Feast with fried calamari and seafood salad. Meals are $30 per person; the restaurant donates $5 from each kit to the charitable organization that typically sponsors each feast.

Pop-ups: The South End’s Black Lamb (571 Tremont St. at Union Park) hosts Chinese-Japanese pop-up Mimi’s Chuka Diner, run by B&G Oysters alums Jon Awerman and Ted Woo. Try gyoza, Sichuan chili wontons, and chilled noodles in sesame broth paired with tiki drinks on Monday nights in August. Tickets are free, but bring a gently used book to donate to their charity partner, More Than Words.

Roxbury’s Bully Boy Distillers hosts a pig roast on Friday, Aug. 7, with the Bacon Truck (35 Cedric St. at Langdon Street). Get tickets for five people ($250 including five meals and five cocktails) at a 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. session. Feast on roasted pig, bacon pimento mac and cheese, tiki drinks, and more; if that’s not enough, visit the Bacon Truck for extras. Make reservations at www.eventbrite.com.

