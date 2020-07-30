13-year-old boy rescued from water at Carson Beach in South Boston

Troopers arrived at the scene at 25 Day Blvd. at 5 p.m. and saw member of the Boston Fire Department performing CPR on the boy, Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for the State Police said in an e-mail.

A 13-year-old boy rescued from the water at Carson Beach in South Boston by a good samaritan Thursday afternoon is expected to survive, according to State Police.

The boy was pulled out of the water after he was seen struggling, though the person who pulled him out had left the scene when troopers arrived.

The boy was conscious when emergency crews took him to the hospital, DeAngelis said.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

