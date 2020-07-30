30 neglected chickens rescued from unsanitary living conditions in Middleboro

The owner voluntarily surrendered the animals to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, according to a statement from the animal shelter. The animals were rescued by MSCPA-Angell law enforcement officials and the Middleboro animal control officer.

Thirty neglected chickens that lacked access to fresh water and food and sanitary living conditions in Middleboro were rescued by an animal shelter Monday, officials said.

The chickens were found living primarily in pet carriers in the backyard of a private home, didn’t have access to fresh water and food, and had no escape from the high temperatures, officials said. No charges have been filed against the owner, who was not identified in the statement.

Several of the birds showed outward signs of neglect. One has overgrown spurs, and several are suffering from a bacterial infection called “bumble foot” and lice, the shelter said. All of the ailing animals are receiving treatment at Nevins Farm.

Despite being “some of the most unsanitary conditions we’ve seen chickens living in... they’ve bounced back quickly in our care, and are already enjoying clean housing, fresh water, and food,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell, in the statement.

The chickens, which are known to be diligent groomers, were very dirty when they were found, the shelter said. However, they “seem to have escaped their conditions relatively unscathed.”

“In those cramped and dirty conditions, they were unable to fully extend their limbs, which prevented them from cleaning their wings,” Keiley said.

The chickens are a mix of bantam-sized Cochins and D’Uccles, breeds which are “very desirable” among chicken owners, Keiley said. Fourteen of them are roosters, and the rest are hens.

Once the birds are treated for their ailments and undergo mandatory testing to make sure they don’t carry common poultry diseases, the animal shelter will place them up for adoption. Because of their famous early morning wake-up calls, Keiley warned that roosters can be difficult for some owners to integrate into a new household.

“But if there was ever a time for adopters with a backyard flock to add a rooster — especially for the protection of the hens in their flock — now would be that time, and we very much hope that adopters will reach out and take home one or some of these beautiful birds,” he said.

Those interested in adopting the birds can email methuen@mspca.org for more information or to set up a meeting appointment. Donations to the chicken’s care care be made here.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.