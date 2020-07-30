Another poll shows Rhode Islanders still ❤ Governor Raimondo — at least when it comes to the coronavirus

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think it’s time for Rhode Island to make a major investment in ice cream trucks. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 18,800 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 61 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.8 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 1,007. There were 74 people in the hospital, 12 in intensive care, and six were on ventilators.

Advertisement

Governor Gina Raimondo’s approval rating for how she is handling the coronavirus dipped to 63 percent in June, but it shot back up to 71 percent this month, according to a new survey.

The poll, conducted by the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, shows Democrat Raimondo is one of only five governors in the country with at least 70 percent approval.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, led the way with 76 percent approval, followed by Vermont Governor Phil Scott (75 percent), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (71 percent), and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (70 percent). Hogan, Scott, and Baker are all Republicans, and Cuomo is a Democrat.

Raimondo’s approval rating has consistently been among the highest in the country since the consortium’s first poll in April, when she peaked at 74 percent. She fell to 66 percent in May and 63 percent in June before picking up steam this month.

The poll also shows 26 percent of Rhode Island residents approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, a slight improvement from last month, but well below the 39 percent approval he had in April. Trump’s national approval is 32 percent.

Advertisement

Most governors have consistently posted higher approval ratings than the president during the pandemic, so much so that Trump tweeted in May that his administration “made a lot of Governors look very good - And got no credit for so doing.”

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern. They surveyed 19,052 individuals across the country between July 10 and July 26. In Rhode Island, the margin of error was plus or minus six percentage points.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits has an important story on how it still isn’t easy to visit loved ones in nursing homes, even though the state has loosened some of its regulations.

⚓ It took more than 13 years, but Brown University has finally fulfilled a promise to create a $10 million endowment for Providence students.

⚓ Governor Raimondo has reduced social gathering limits from 25 people to 15 as Rhode Island deals with an uptick in coronavirus cases.

⚓ Days after Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green confirmed that New York officials approached her about New York’s vacant education chief job, she tweeted that “I am here to stay.”

Advertisement

⚓ US Representative David Cicilline had his day in the sun Wednesday when he led a committee that grilled the world’s most powerful tech leaders. Here’s a good recap of the hearing.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Opinion: The Globe’s editorial board calls on Congress to extend the $600 a week unemployment benefit to prevent economic freefall.

⚓ Education: This rally in Boston to make sure students and teachers return to school safely sounds a lot like what’s happening in Rhode Island.

⚓ Baseball: The Red Sox finally showed some life last night.

⚓ Coronavirus: My colleague Jonathan Saltzman reports another potential coronavirus vaccine has made it into early-stage trials.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ Governor Raimondo is holding her weekly Facebook Live discussion on education at 3 p.m.

⚓ The URI Graduate School of Oceanography is holding a virtual discussion on all things sharks at noon.

⚓ Do you ️❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.