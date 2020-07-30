Boston man faces federal charges for allegedly firing gun at police during looting

He will appear in federal court at a later date, Lelling’s office said in a statement.

John Boampong, 37, was charged with assaulting a federal officer, interfering with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder, and being a prohibited person under felony indictment in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

A Boston man already facing charges in Suffolk County for allegedly firing shots at police during the chaos that followed peaceful protests on May 31 over the death of George Floyd was charged with three more offenses in federal court Thursday, authorities said.

Advertisement

“The charges in this case — which involve someone legally barred from having a gun indiscriminately firing 11 rounds at a crowd of officers and civilians — are a good reminder of a simple rule: Protests, even disruptive ones, are legal. Destroying property and endangering lives is not. We will enforce that rule,” Lelling said.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said that while many people “were expressing their First Amendment rights” through nonviolent demonstrations , “others unfortunately turned to violence directed toward our city, its residents, and my officers. … This sends a clear message that people committing violent crime in our city, against our residents, and my officers, will not be tolerated.”

Boampong previously had been charged in the case in Suffolk County with 21 counts of armed assault with intent to murder and was ordered held without bail by Boston Municipal Court Judge Paul M. Treseler following a dangerousness hearing.

He pleaded not guilty, though he allegedly admitted to police that he had fired the gun out of anger after an officer hit the windshield of his car.

His attorney, Gerasimos Antzoulatos, said in court June 3 that prosecutors could not prove Boampong meant to hit anyone and that the charges eventually would be dismissed. Antzoulatos did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors said that during the violence and looting in the early hours of June 1, Boampong was driving his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington and Boylston streets, where a store had been looted, and police told him to leave the area.

He did not leave, and the people inside his car allegedly “became verbally combative towards the officers,” prosecutors said.

Boampong then allegedly put the car in reverse, but police told him to stop because there were officers and another vehicle behind him. An officer “knocked with his baton on Boampong’s car” on the roof or upper windshield to get him to stop, according to prosecutors.

He eventually drove off but later returned and parked on Providence Street, according to prosecutors, “and allegedly shot at least 11 times toward officers, including a deputized federal officer.”

Bullets shattered nearby windows, but no one was wounded, prosecutors said.

Police stopped Boampong’s car and allegedly found a Sig Sauer P230 9mm pistol on the front passenger-side floorboard and a black holster under Boambong’s seat, according to prosecutors. The gun was allegedly found to bear Boampong’s fingerprint.

Boambong was already facing state charges that prohibited him from having a gun or ammunition, prosecutors said.

He has a minor criminal history that includes a 2019 case pending in Brockton District Court on a charge of assault and battery on a police officer for allegedly intervening when police tried to break up a fight at a bar

Advertisement

He now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison for the charge of assaulting federal officers, as well as a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The charges of being a prohibited person in receipt of a firearm or ammunition and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder each come with a sentence of up to five years behind bars, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.