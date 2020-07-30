Cambridge man arrested for allegedly purchasing child pornography online

Wharton appeared in federal court in Boston via video conference and was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing, prosecutors said.

Robert Wharton, 31, is charged with allegedly receiving and possessing child pornography, the attorney’s office said in a press release.

A Cambridge man was arrested for allegedly purchasing child pornography online, the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts announced Thursday.

Wharton allegedly transferred funds through the Kik messaging application as payment for internet links containing child pornography.

Authorities searched Wharton’s home Thursday and found the messages he exchanged with the person to whom he sent the payment, prosecutors said.

They also found various images depicting naked children on Wharton’s phone, as well as a sexually explicit video he received through the Telegram messaging application, according to the release.

If convicted, Wharton faces a mandatory minimum of five-years in prison and five year supervised release and up to life in prison on the charge of receipt of child pornography, prosecutors said. He also faces a mandatory minimum of 5-years, and up to 22-years in prison if convicted of possession of child pornography, according to the release.





