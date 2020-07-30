East Boston man facing murder charge for fatal shooting outside Revere ice cream shop

An East Boston man is facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old Revere man on Sunday outside an ice cream shop on Revere Beach Boulevard, State Police said Thursday.

Felix Martinez, 19, was arrested by State Police assigned to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollin’s office and was scheduled to appear in Chelsea District Court for arraignment Thursday. Martinez is also charged with armed robbery, according to court records.

The victim has been identified as Yaseen Butt, a Revere resident. He was shot around 10:10 p.m. Sunday outside the Twist and Shake ice cream shop, according to State Police.