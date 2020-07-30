Hingham selectmen affirm support for police amid controversy over “thin blue line” flag

In the statement, the board said its support for Hingham police is unwavering, but also stood by the town’s longstanding practice of flying only the American, state and town flags, along with the POW/MIA flag, a flag honoring World I veterans and “Peace Officers,” on town property.

As a result, that resident “has received numerous threats against his property and his life,” the three-member board wrote in a statement posted to the town’s website Wednesday.

Hingham’s Board of Selectmen sought to quell the controversy over an order from its police and fire chiefs for firefighters to stop flying the “thin blue line” flag on fire trucks after a resident complained the flags are a political symbol.

Advertisement

The statement, approved by the board on Tuesday, came one day after the town’s firefighter’s union said it would defy an order from the police and fire chiefs from the fire trucks.

The board did not make clear, though, whether the town would force the removal of the flags in the face of opposition from the town’s firefighters union.

“Thin blue line” flags replace the red and white of the American flag with black and add a blue stripe across the middle to represent police, sometimes described as the “thin blue line” protecting society from chaos.

They have long been used to honor officers killed in the line of duty, but amid recent protests against systemic racism in law enforcement, some have used the flags as a sign of support for police and opposition to demands for change.

After the resident complained about the flag’s display on firetrucks, Fire Chief Steve Murphy discussed the issue with Police Chief Glenn Olsson and Town Administrator Tom Mayo. The three “recognized that displaying the Thin Blue Line flag was inconsistent with the Town’s flag practice,” the board said.

Advertisement

“Their decision was not based on any ill will towards our police heroes,” the board wrote. “It did not reflect a decision to belittle the sacrifices made by those who put their lives at risk each day.”

But the decision brought pushback from the union representing Hingham firefighters.

On Monday, Lieutenant Chris Melanson, president of Hingham Firefighters Local 2398, asked Murphy and Olsson to “reconsider their decision to deem these flags as political statements,” in a post on the union’s Facebook page.

Melanson said no Local 2398 member would take down the flag because of their unwavering “support for our brothers and sisters in blue.”

“They will have to be removed by someone other than a member of this union,” he said.

Melanson, Murphy, Olsson, and Mayo could not be reached for comment.

Melanson said the flags were put on the trucks in tribute to Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna, who was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect two years ago, Melanson said on Facebook.

Chesna’s widow, Cindy Doran Chesna, wrote on Facebook that she considered the push to remove the flag — as well as a wide-ranging police accountability bill passed Friday by the state House of Representatives — as “a personal attack on everything Mike stood for as a police officer and a decorated army veteran with 2 two combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Hingham’s town lawyer explained at the board’s June meeting that the town has a longstanding practice of flying only the flags of the nation, the state, the town, and flags recognizing World War I veterans, prisoners of war and service members missing in action, and Peace Officers Memorial Day each May 15, the board said.

Advertisement

For that reason, the board also refused in June to fly the rainbow flag representing the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community for Pride Month, according to the statement.

The board urged residents to respect one another, writing “there is no place in Hingham for the hate and vitriol” that some people have targeted at the resident who made the complaint about the flag.

“The harassment is ceaseless and vicious,” the board said. “And it has recently expanded to target the welfare and safety of his family. Such conduct debases any attempt at public discourse and makes hypocrites of those who would call for respect for public safety officers while simultaneously threatening the safety of others.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.