‘Hundreds, and perhaps thousands’ of people in Mass. have received seeds from China in the mail

Baker said the seeds are thought to be “an invasive plant species that could be very harmful to our environment.”

Governor Charlie Baker addressed the unsolicited seed mailings during his regular briefing Thursday and told reporters that “hundreds, and perhaps thousands” of people in Massachusetts have received the seeds, which have been mailed to people in 39 US states.

Mysterious packages of seeds have been showing up in mailboxes across the state, and officials are warning people not to plant them.

While officials don’t believe the seeds are harmful to humans, Baker said, residents should not plant them if they arrive in the mail.

On Wednesday the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources reported that it had received over 400 notifications from residents who received packages of seeds that they were not expecting.

Two such incidents were reported in Burlington this week. On Monday, a woman in Burlington called police to report that she received a package of seeds from China that she never ordered. On Tuesday, Burlington police received another call about an unsolicited delivery of seeds.

Officials say similar reports have been coming in from all over the country.

The US Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that people “across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.”

“Do not plant seeds from unknown origins,” the statement said. “At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.”

The Maine Bureau of Agriculture said the seeds are usually sent in white packages that have Chinese lettering and the words “China Post” on them. “Most recipients say they did not order anything, and that the packaging was labeled as jewelry,” Maine officials said in a press release. “Some recipients have reported ordering seeds on Amazon and receiving these seeds.”

Maine residents who receive seeds should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry by calling 207-287-3200 or by e-mailing horticulture@maine.gov. They can also call the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service office at 207-848-0008.

Massachusetts residents who receive unsolicited packages of seeds should fill out a form on the state Department of Agricultural Resources website and then put the package of seeds (including the mailing label) into a plastic ziplock bag and mail them to the following address for processing: USDA APHIS PPQ, 97 Barnes Road Unit 200, Wallingford, CT 06492.

“While the exact types of seeds in the packages are unknown, the seeds are thought to be invasive plant species, and not believed to be harmful to humans or pets but could pose a significant risk to agriculture or the environment,” Massachusetts officials said in a statement. “Due to the volume of reports that we have been receiving, MDAR will not be able to reply to each individual regarding the results of the identification.”

The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food also confirmed that residents in that state had received unwanted seeds as well.

“Several NH residents have recently reported receiving packages of seeds in the mail that they did not order,” the department said in a statement posted to its official Facebook page. “Often the packages come with a return address from China, or are misidentified as containing other small items. This has occurred in other states as well and appears to be part of a scam known as ‘brushing.’ Be aware that seeds are highly regulated to protect plant health.”









