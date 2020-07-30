Maine restricts swimmers on some beaches; intensifies coastal patrols as state reacts to fatal shark attack

In response, the Maine Marine Patrol is combing the state’s coastal waters from the air and on the water for signs of the apex predator, and also asking the state’s commercial fishing industry, coastal communities, and beachgoers to notify them of possible shark sightings.

Julie Dimperio Holowach, a 63-year-old seasonal resident, was killed Monday afternoon while swimming off Bailey Island in Harpswell , in the first fatal shark attack in the state’s history.

Swimming restrictions remained in place Thursday at some Maine beaches in the wake of a fatal shark attack earlier in the week. Officials also said they had checked out two shark sightings Wednesday, including one where a fin slicing through the water may have belonged to a giant sunfish.

The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) has scaled back restrictions on swimmers at state beaches, except for Popham Beach State Park, Reid State Park, Ferry Beach State Park, and Crescent Beach State Park.

People at Popham Beach are restricted to ankle-deep water access. At Reid State Park, they’re allowed to go in knee-deep, although the lagoon remains open. And they’re allowed to go in waist-deep at Ferry Beach and Crescent Beach.

“All other coastal Maine State Parks are allowing regular water activity,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “Park Rangers and lifeguards are working hard to make our beaches safe and enjoyable for all who use them. DACF appreciates Park visitor understanding and cooperation.”

The agency also said that the Marine Patrol had investigated two reports of shark sightings on Wednesday. “Popham Beach State Park lifeguards alerted the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to a possible shark spotting,‘' the DACF said. “Maine Marine Patrol searched the area and did not see any sharks but spotted a Moli Moli (sea sunfish) and seals feeding on fish.”

Maine Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols said a state-owned float plane was aloft again Thursday visually scouring coastal waters for great white sharks, but as of Thursday morning had not spotted any.

Nichols said Maine will turn to Massachusetts’ shark expert, Greg Skomal, for confirmation if they have video or photographic evidence of a possible shark sighting.

Nichols said the Marine Patrol, which has only 40 officers to patrol 5,000 miles of coastline, is using its historic connections with the commercial fishing industry, residents of coastal communities, and beachgoers as an expansive set of eyes and ears for the intensified shark watch triggered by the fatal attack.

“We are encouraging people to report directly to Marine Patrol if they actually see what they think is a shark,’' he said.













