‘Make Way for Ducklings’ sculptor turns her anger over pandemic into a new work

But the Newton sculptor’s work goes beyond what she describes as the “sweet, nice things” that she is known for .

Locals and visitors to the city may know Nancy Schön for her adorable statues of ducklings marching through the Boston Public Garden, which were inspired by Robert McCloskey’s beloved children’s picture book, “Make Way Ducklings.”

Her latest piece looks at the coronavirus, the medical professionals on the front lines, and the growing number of people who have fallen ill or died in the pandemic.

The piece also takes aim at the administration of President Donald Trump, which Schön said has “done nothing but destroy lives” since the virus crept onto US shores.

“There’s another side to all of us, and this is showing the darker side of me, and I’m proud to show it,” Schön, 91, said in a telephone interview. “I’m lucky to be able to express myself and purge myself of my anger.”

The sculpture shows a caduceus, the symbol of medicine that features two serpents twisting around a winged staff. In Schön’s interpretation, the two serpents symbolize good and bad, one for the medical professionals working to slow down the virus, and the other for the administration’s response.

One needn’t look too closely to tell the two apart: The serpent for the administration wears a hairpiece fashioned in the style of the president’s famous coiffure. Further, Schön shows this serpent as a monster spewing the virus onto a sea of individuals beneath it.

“It had to represent my anger, my horror, and my profound sadness about the way this pandemic was being mishandled by our leadership in total denial and ignorance of the situation,” she says in a video posted to her website introducing the sculpture.

At the same time, Schön said she recognized the medical community “immediately acting positively to try to avert the hideous tragedy that has now become an unfortunate reality.”

Despite the monstrous serpent and its sharp teeth, the caduceus with its winged staff looks like an angel with a ball placed at its top. Above the ball, Schön added a halo “with the idea of enhancing this positive image,” she said.

The people she placed in front of the caduceus represent those who have died from the coronavirus. The first person to die is at the base of the caduceus. In front of them are two more, then three, and so on, representing the exponential spread of the disease. Eventually, the numbers begin to retract, and the group’s form takes the shape of a diamond. Finally, the last person, at the front of the sculpture, is seen on their knees with their hands raised to the sky, representing the day when the fatality rate reaches zero.

In the weeks and months since Schön began this project, the numbers have only continued to rise in the United States.

“This country to date has lost well over 110,000 innocent souls,” she says in her video, “for no reason but total incompetence, stupidity, arrogance, and ego-mania.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the number of coronavirus deaths nationally had reached over 151,000.

The sculpture is currently made from wax and stands two feet tall as Schön looks to find investors to enlarge the sculpture and cast it in bronze, which can get expensive.

She’s not sure when that could happen or where it could be seen, but she hopes it does reach the public, even if it’s not as “sweet” as her other work.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.