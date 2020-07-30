Man found shot at the Holiday Inn in Quincy

At approximately 3:10 a.m. Quincy police officers were dispatched to the Holiday Inn at 1 Arlington St. for a report of possible gun shots, police wrote in a Facebook post .

A 31-year-old man was shot in the knee in Quincy early Thursday morning, according to police.

The caller told police that a person had been shot on the second floor of the hotel. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 31-year-old man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee.

Police said the victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment. “Members of the Quincy Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations responded to the scene and are actively investigating this incident,” police wrote. “No further details are available at this time.”

