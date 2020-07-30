Nantucket Board of Health to meet on coronavirus prevention in wake of spike in cases

The Nantucket Board of Health is slated to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 prevention efforts amid a recent spike in cases with the summer tourism season in full swing.

Roberto Santamaria, Nantucket’s health and human services director, said Wednesday that the board may decide to close restaurants at 11 p.m. or midnight.

Santamaria said earlier closures would prevent “a lot of these large gatherings we’re seeing after 11, when people have been drinking for a significant amount of time” and less likely to wear face coverings, which are required in the downtown area.

“It’s not quite a curfew,” he said of the possible earlier closing time. “More so, a [message that] we would just like you to disperse.”

Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the lone hospital on the island, as of Wednesday was reporting 40 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. The island population swells from about 17,000 in the winter to as many as 40,000 in the summer, officials say.

“We have seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island since late June, which we expected given the increase in the island’s population and expanded testing capacity,” said Jason Graziadei, a Nantucket Cottage Hospital spokesman, in an e-mail message Wednesday.

As a hospital, he wrote, “we have prepared for this, in collaboration with the town, with greater testing, contact tracing, as well as outreach and education to the public.”

Martha’s Vineyard hasn’t remained immune to the virus, either.

Dukes County, which includes the Vineyard and Elizabeth Islands, had recorded 65 positive cases as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. At least 52 of those cases were from the Vineyard, according to local officials.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.