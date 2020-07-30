New Bedford man murdered in McDonald’s parking lot in Maine

A New Bedford man was killed during an altercation in a McDonald’s parking lot in Auburn, Maine, Wednesday night and a suspect in his murder has been arrested, police said.
Maine State Police and Auburn police arrested Trai Larue, 22, of Lewiston, in connection with the murder of Roger Cornell, 21, according to a statement from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen.
Larue was brought to the Androscoggin County Jail, officials said. His court date has yet to be determined.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Auburn police responded to a report of an altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street, officials said.
At the scene, officers found Cornell critically injured and administered first aid before he was brought to Central Maine Medical Center, officials said. He later died from his injuries.
“This was not a random act and the public’s safety was never in jeopardy,” Moen said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Auburn police at (207) 333-6650.
