New Bedford man murdered in McDonald’s parking lot in Maine

A New Bedford man was killed during an altercation in a McDonald’s parking lot in Auburn, Maine, Wednesday night and a suspect in his murder has been arrested, police said.

Maine State Police and Auburn police arrested Trai Larue, 22, of Lewiston, in connection with the murder of Roger Cornell, 21, according to a statement from Auburn Police Chief Jason Moen.

Larue was brought to the Androscoggin County Jail, officials said. His court date has yet to be determined.