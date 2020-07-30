New England’s long heat wave continues

My gut feeling is that most of you are going to miss any shower activity again today, so I would continue to take care of watering needs as if it wasn’t going to rain. Don’t cancel any plans. It’s also likely that most of us reach 90 degrees again, which would be the sixth day in a row of the heat wave, which started on Saturday.

Thursday started out warm and muggy again with temperatures in the lower seventies. We had some upper level energy crossing the area this morning and then a cold front. The atmosphere will need to get itself charged today before any showers and thunderstorms occur. The clouds this morning, which gave northern areas a few showers, will depart, leaving us with more sunshine and hot afternoon temperatures.

The predicted radar later Thursday shows a popcorn nature of potential scattered storms. WeatherBell

This is a long heat wave by New England standards. If Providence hits 90 degrees today, which I expect it will, it would be their second longest heat wave ever recorded. While no individual weather event tells us much about climate, when we start looking at the fact that average temperatures continue to increase over the decades, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that summer around here is becoming more typical of what one would experience in the mid-Atlantic region. In other words, the summers you might remember from your youth are literally becoming a thing of the past.

The past decade has seen July become hotter than average nearly every year. NOAA Data

Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the 80s and break the heat wave. It will be a pleasant day but certainly not cool. Temperatures in the mid 80s are still above the 30-year averages.

Highs on Friday will be in the 80s for most of the regions. NOAA

The actual weekend will feature readings in the 80s to lower 90s. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday. That is my pick of the weekend. More moisture arrives on Sunday, so at the very least we’re going to see more in the way of cloudiness and even see a couple of showers later in the day or at night, but on balance it’s dry.

You’ve probably noticed the humidity has been quite high this summer. We will get a little bit of a break in that tomorrow and Saturday before it starts creeping back up again for Sunday. The highest humidity will be along the south coast; the drier air may linger a little bit longer north of the Mass. Pike before the tropical humidity surges north later Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, there is a new tropical storm in the Caribbean that is forecast to move north and be within a few hundred miles of New England sometime that day. It’s impossible to say whether or not this storm will impact our area, but storms in this position can certainly have an impact on Southern New England, so we do need to keep an eye on it, and we’ll take another look at it in the coming days.

Tropical storm Isaias is forecast to move north along the Atlantic seaboard this weekend. National Hurricane Center





