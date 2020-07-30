Person shot and killed in Dorchester

Boston police are investigating the death of a person who was found with gunshot wounds near Ronan Park in Dorchester late Wednesday night, police said.
Police responded to the 100 block of Adams Street around 11:13 p.m. where officers found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an unidentified hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.
The gender and approximate age of the victim was not available Thursday morning.
Police are expected to release more details of the fatal shooting on Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
