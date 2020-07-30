Six employees at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have retested positive for coronavirus

The workers had tested positive or shown COVID-19 symptoms months before the latest test, state officials said. However, they all had been considered clinically recovered according to federal guidance on the virus.

The six employees were not showing COVID-19 symptoms but “were immediately sent home out of an abundance of caution,” according to Brooke Karanovich, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Six employees at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home retested positive for COVID-19 this week and have been sent home, prompting the state-run facility for aging and infirm veterans to close its doors to all visitors, possibly until Aug. 11, state officials said.

The latest testing for all staff and residents at the home was prompted by a resident’s positive reading this week. Similar to the six employees, the resident had previously tested positive but was considered clinically recovered. The resident was transferred to a nearby hospital, where another test returned negative on Wednesday.





The Soldiers’ Home, where at least 76 elderly residents died of the virus and dozens more fell ill earlier this year, had not recorded a positive COVID test in weeks.

The home is under interim leadership as it struggles to recover from last spring’s outbreak. A state-commissioned report released last month found that former leaders at the home had made “utterly baffling” mistakes, including failing to plan or execute basic measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Before the latest results, state officials reported, all residents had recovered by June 18. And in near-daily updates, the last of which was sent Friday, zero positive cases were reported at either the facility or Holyoke Medical Center, where about two dozens veterans had been staying at a dedicated skilled nursing unit.





