A skydiver’s prosthetic leg fell off while jumping from a plane. Then someone found it in a soybean field

They can meet at the office. Connect through a partner. Strike up a conversation at a party.

There are many ways for people to become good friends.

But the bond between Chris Marckres and Joe Marszalkowski was forged this week in a more peculiar way: Marckres lost one of his prosthetic legs while jumping from a plane in Vermont; Marszalkowski found it in his soybean field.

“I think we’ve definitely made a friendship that’s going to last a long time,” Marckres said in a phone interview.

Forty-seven-year-old Marckres, a double-amputee who has end-stage kidney disease, said he was checking off an item on his bucket list Saturday when he did a tandem skydive with an instructor from a plane over the fields of Vermont.

Shortly after leaving the plane, one of his prosthetic legs — which he estimated is worth around $15,000 — came undone.

“All of the adrenaline and excitement and everything of the jump, I never realized I lost my leg,” he said. “I never knew it until about 20 seconds before we landed. I never knew it had come off.”

The Hyde Park, Vt., resident landed safely on the ground. Once he got over the initial shock that he had lost the expensive appendage, which he relies on to get to his dialysis treatments, he launched a search for it in the area near where they exited the plane.

He said he spent hours Saturday scouring the landscape, with the help of the instructor and others. By the end of the day, he thought the prosthetic had been lost forever.

Chris Marckres and Joe Marszalkowski became friends after Marszalkowski found Marckres' missing prosthetic leg. Chris Marckres

When Marckres got home, he posted about the incident on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out. The post garnered more attention than he’d anticipated, and on Sunday, he went back out with a drone to search some more, joined by groups of strangers who had seen his plea online.

“There was a gentleman that showed up that’s training search and rescue dogs, people were showing up on ATVs, dirt bikes, off-road vehicles — just people offering to help look,” Marckres said. “It was literally overwhelming how many people were willing to just take their day and help a complete stranger.”

Marszalkowski, the soybean farmer, also saw the Facebook post. He went out to his farmland to search around, just in case.

And “I’ll be damned” said Marckres, he spotted the prosthetic out of the corner of his eye.

“He found it close to where I had left the plane,” Marckres said.

“I was very grateful to have found it without running it over with a machine this fall during harvest,” Marszalkowski, who was not immediately available for comment, told NECN. “Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up — it would’ve destroyed it.”

Marszalkowski reached out to Marckres on Sunday on Facebook and sent him a picture of the missing prosthetic. Even after falling 9,500 feet it was fully intact, save for a few scratches. The two agreed to meet Monday at a convenience store off a Vermont highway, so Marckres could be reunited with his leg.

Little did he know that the rendezvous on the side of the road would also lead to a newfound friendship.

“He handed it to me, I reached down and put it on, and stood there in the parking lot for over an hour visiting with him,” said Marckres.

They took a picture together. By Thursday, it was Marckres’s Facebook profile image.

In the fall, they’re going skydiving together.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.