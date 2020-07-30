State’s largest teachers union pushing for all classes to start at home in the fall

The Massachusetts Teachers Association made its pitch at a virtual meeting Wednesday night that drew more than 10,000 members and other observers. The association is asking its more than 350 local teacher unions to vote over the next week on a resolution supporting a remote-only approach to learning — a position the MTA’s board formally adopted Wednesday night.

“Sending people back into the buildings only increases the risks of our most vulnerable students contracting the virus, and it puts staff members at risk too,” Merrie Najimy, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, told the Globe Thursday morning, noting that COVID infections have disproportionately impacted Black and Latinx communities.

Contending that it’s too soon to safely bring students and staff back into buildings this fall, the state’s largest teachers union is pushing for all learning to continue at home, at least for the first few weeks of the new school year.

More than three dozen teacher unions had already voted on such a resolution prior to Wednesday night’s meeting. The locals will use the resolutions as a basis in negotiating with local school committees and superintendents on working conditions this fall.

The push comes as Governor Charlie Baker, who closed schools statewide in March as part of a concerted effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, has been imploring local districts to bring back as many students as possible to classrooms this fall. Local districts have been struggling to accommodate that directive as they try to institute a number of new safety measures, including social distancing of 3 or 6 feet.

A growing number of districts, such as Boston and Lexington, have indicated a full return is not possible and are leaning toward having students attend school in alternating groups and continuing some learning from home.

The MTA emphasized that educators are eager to return to their classrooms and be with their students, but safety remains a huge concern in a state where hundreds of decades-old buildings have antiquated ventilation systems and rickety windows. Emerging research has indicated that coronavirus particles can linger in the air in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

The MTA wants state and local leaders to conduct a thorough assessment of building operating systems statewide. They are also concerned about a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

“The legacy of structural racism through community disinvestment has left Black, Latinx and Indigenous students, educators and communities with higher risk factors and worse outcomes, all while depriving them of resources to meet these standards,” the MTA said in a statement. “Middle-class and affluent communities will be better suited to meet necessary health and safety benchmarks. Until the point when districts and the state can meet these criteria, we will refuse to return to unsafe school buildings and we will use the 10 additional days at the start of the 2020-2021 school year before instruction of students begins to redesign learning.”

