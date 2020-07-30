Two-alarm fire damages Brighton home; 8 people, dog displaced

Eight people and a dog were displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building in Brighton early Thursday, fire officials said.
Around 2:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a building fire at 12 Waverly St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the rear of the building and ordered a second alarm.
The fire was knocked down by 2:43 a.m., according to a tweet from Boston fire. Damage is estimated to be around $150,000. No injuries were reported.
July 30, 2020
@BostonFire did a great job putting this out in less than 20mins pic.twitter.com/l59ywmE3SS— Irving Ling (@irvingling) July 30, 2020
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com.
