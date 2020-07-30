fb-pixel

Two-alarm fire damages Brighton home; 8 people, dog displaced

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated July 30, 2020, 1 hour ago
A 2-alarm fire displaced eight people and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage in Brighton early Thursday.
A 2-alarm fire displaced eight people and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage in Brighton early Thursday.Boston Fire Department

Eight people and a dog were displaced after a fire ripped through a three-story building in Brighton early Thursday, fire officials said.

Around 2:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a building fire at 12 Waverly St., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire coming from the rear of the building and ordered a second alarm.


The fire was knocked down by 2:43 a.m., according to a tweet from Boston fire. Damage is estimated to be around $150,000. No injuries were reported.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.

Advertisement