Brigham president resigns from Moderna board after conflict of interest questions raised

The hospital said in a statement Thursday that when Nabel joined Moderna’s board in 2015, Brigham and Women’s parent company put several guardrails in place to prevent a conflict of interest. More safeguards were imposed when the hospital was named one of 87 clinical sites for the late-stage trial trial that began Monday, it said. The study is being led partly by a Brigham infectious diseases specialist, who also is helping to run the nationwide testing.

Dr. Elizabeth Nabel, president of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Thursday she was resigning from Moderna’s board of directors after the Globe inquired about whether her role at the Cambridge biotech company was a conflict of interest with her hospital’s participation in a large study of Moderna’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine that just got underway.

In addition to sitting on the Moderna board, Nabel also owns stock in the company, whose share price has almost quadrupled this year. On July 15, she sold 73,975 shares worth nearly $6.5 million.

“Despite the management plans that have been put in place to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine study is not compromised due to my connection with Moderna, I have come to realize that those who do not know me, or how such trials are conducted, may perceive a conflict of interest,” Nabel said in a statement. “It is critically important that the public trust the conduct and outcome of the vaccine trials, so in the best interest of the greater good, I have made the difficult decision to resign from the Moderna Board.”

Several experts in medical ethics interviewed by the Globe this week were troubled by Nabel’s role on the board.

Nabel, a cardiologist and professor at Harvard Medical School, has been a member of Moderna’s board since 2015. Last year, she received $425,000 in stock option awards from the firm, as well as $62,500 in payment, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moderna’s share price took off after the company announced in February it had made its first batch of the vaccine candidate.

Several bioethics experts said it was worrisome that the head of a Harvard-affiliated teaching hospital has a financial stake in a closely watched vaccine being tested there and elsewhere, particularly given that many people are already skeptical of vaccines. Recent public opinion polls show up to half of Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved.

“Anti-vaxxers, critics and kooks will use any appearance of financial conflict to undermine trust in vaccines,” said Dr. Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at New York University Langone Medical Center. “It’s just hyper-dangerous now.”

Caplan said Nabel should divest her Moderna stock or put it into a blind trust. Wealthy people elected to public office sometimes use blind trusts for investment holdings that could create a conflict of interest because of regulatory authority or other powers officeholders wield.

Christopher Robertson, a professor at the Boston University School of Law and expert on conflicts of interest, said it’s no surprise that Brigham and Women’s was selected for the coronavirus vaccine study, given how often the hospital runs clinical trials. And it would be unusual for a hospital head to play a direct role in a trial, he said.

Nonetheless, he agreed that Nabel’s roles created a potential conflict and said it would be “much cleaner” if she declined her Moderna stock options or donated them to a charity. The hospital, he said, “can lose trust if it appears to be following one goal rather than the proper goal.”

