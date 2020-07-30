President Trump, lagging in the polls, floats idea of delaying election

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” he tweeted.

It’s an unprecedented proposal from an American president and one which he appears to have no authority to implement.

President Trump, who in recent polls has been lagging far behind his presidential rival as he faces a devastating public health crisis and economic collapse, on Thursday railed again against voting by mail and suggested that the election should be delayed until people can “properly” vote.

Trump does not have the constitutional authority to make such a decision. Though the administration of elections is largely left to state and local governments, the date of the general election is spelled out in federal statutes. Article II of the US Constitution explicitly gives Congress authority to set the date of the election.

There is also no evidence that mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud. Even prior to the pandemic, five states, including heavily Republican Utah, implemented universal mail in voting. Still, Trump has increasingly sought to cast doubt on November’s election and the expected surge in mail-in and absentee voting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. And Trump has called remote voting options the “biggest risk” to his reelection. His campaign and the Republican Party have sued to combat the practice, which was once a significant advantage for the GOP.

Trump refused in an interview just weeks ago with Fox News to commit to accept the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote.

“I have to see. Look ... I have to see,” Trump told moderator Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes.’ I’m not going to say ‘no,’ and I didn’t last time, either.”

Former vice president Joe Biden, speaking at a virtual fund-raiser in April, predicted Trump may try to delay the election.

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said at the time as he pushed for funding for state and local governments to implement safety measures amid the pandemic.

Trump’s comments were met with a fierce and swift blowback from Democrats Thursday. Attorney General Maura Healey dismissed Trump’s criticisms of voting by mail, writing in a message on Twitter that “our elections will be safe, fair, and on time —because state [attorneys general] will fight for them.””We knew this was coming,” Healey said of Trump’s comments. “This man clings to power.”

“We cannot and will not let this authoritarian criminal delay our election, undermine our democracy, and silence the American people,” Senator Edward J. Markey said in a tweet.

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy said on Twitter that “Donald Trump is a threat to Democracy.”

Trump’s tweet came just minutes after a report from the federal government found that the US economy had shrunk at a 33 percent annual rate in the second quarter, shattering previous records. A Thursday report from the Department of Labor also showed more than one million newly unemployed Americans are still filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week as coronavirus-related shutdowns continue to hammer the job market.

Trump has trailed as much as 15 points behind Biden in recent national polls.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.