Vermont reports first coronavirus death in 43 days

“We have been uniquely fortunate to have been spared such a loss for many weeks,” state Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement. “And we are maintaining a relatively low rate of new positive cases. This has been made possible by the cooperation and sacrifices Vermonters have made to protect themselves and others from this coronavirus.”

The state also reported one additional case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Vermont to 1,407. Only one person in the state is currently hospitalized with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, and 17 other hospitalized patients are under investigation.

Vermont health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death in 43 days on Thursday, raising the death toll to 57.

More than 1,200 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Vermont, according to the state’s public dashboard. More than 93,000 people have been tested.

“However, while we are hopeful that together, our efforts will keep us from experiencing more illness and deaths in the future, we must be prepared for the fact that the virus is not going away anytime soon,” Levine said. “I ask everyone in Vermont to join me in honoring this latest loss by recommitting to doing everything we can to keep each other safe and prevent further spread of this virus.”

Vermont health officials recently dealt with a suspected coronavirus outbreak in the Manchester area, where a health care clinic using rapid antigen tests reported 65 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

The results of antigen tests, which are known to produce false negatives (not false positives), are not counted by the state until patients get their results confirmed by a more-reliable polymerase chain reaction. Of the 65 people who’d received positive antigen tests, 48 ultimately tested negative using a PCR test.

