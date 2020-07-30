Democrats have better things to do than obsess about Kasich’s vote

Re “Kasich charts path forward but can’t seem to take that first step” (Letters, July 24): Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Two things: First, we Democrats need to grow up. When a prominent Republican — John Kasich, former governor of Ohio — takes on the miseries of the Trump presidency, we should be wildly appreciative. We have plenty of work to do without excoriating apostate Republicans or hoping they would do more.
Second, it is unreasonable to expect that Republicans should seek a battle by saying that they will vote for Joe Biden for president. Political parties are where lifelong friends and colleagues are, and the association is a kind of home. Party members do not want to provoke more anger from their buddies. Plus, we have a secret ballot for a reason.
As Democrats, we need to work hard to get our own voters to the polls rather than obsessing about the gifts that some thoughtful Republicans happen to give us by talking about that man in the White House. How about calling to task some segments of the Democratic Party that have resisted supporting Biden wholeheartedly? How about healing the rifts?
This coming election is crucial for the future of the United States, its standing in the world, its health, its democratic traditions. We have our work cut out for us.
Enid W. Rothenberg
West Yarmouth