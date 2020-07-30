Democrats have better things to do than obsess about Kasich’s vote

Re “Kasich charts path forward but can’t seem to take that first step” (Letters, July 24): Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Two things: First, we Democrats need to grow up. When a prominent Republican — John Kasich, former governor of Ohio — takes on the miseries of the Trump presidency, we should be wildly appreciative. We have plenty of work to do without excoriating apostate Republicans or hoping they would do more.

Second, it is unreasonable to expect that Republicans should seek a battle by saying that they will vote for Joe Biden for president. Political parties are where lifelong friends and colleagues are, and the association is a kind of home. Party members do not want to provoke more anger from their buddies. Plus, we have a secret ballot for a reason.