Amid outbreak, Phillies postpone three-game series vs. Blue Jays

While there was no clear evidence the Phillies’ infections — which the team said were of a coach and a member of the home clubhouse staff — came from the Marlins, the teams played three games over the weekend at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, even as the Marlins’ outbreak grew from one player on Friday to four by Sunday. By Thursday, with both teams temporarily shut down, the Marlins were up to 17 players and two coaches testing positive.

No Phillies players have tested positive, and MLB has reported zero positive tests of any player in baseball, outside of the Marlins, since July 24. However, three Phillies staff members have now tested positive since the weekend, including a visitors' clubhouse attendant earlier this week.

A statement from the Phillies on Thursday said all activity at Citizens Bank Park had been canceled “until further notice,” and the Phillies’ three-game series this weekend at home against the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed, according to Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo — bringing to 14 the number of games postponed in the wake of the Marlins outbreak.





Even as MLB investigates the origins of the Marlins outbreak and weighs changes to the safety protocols outlined in a 113-page document, another immediate issue is maintaining the flow and competitive integrity of the season schedule.

The rash of postponements in the wake of the Marlins outbreak has altered the schedules of five different teams. The Marlins, who remain in self-isolation at their Philadelphia hotel, are sidelined until at least Monday, by which point they will have been off for an entire week.

The Marlins, Phillies, Blue Jays and Washington Nationals will all have the weekend off as a result of the postponements.

As of now, the Phillies are scheduled to travel to Miami next week for three games against the Marlins, but it appears likely now there will be additional alterations to the schedule affecting at least those games, if not more. On Monday, Nationals players voted near-unanimously against playing a three-game series in Miami this weekend — a series that ultimately was postponed by MLB, avoiding a potential clash.

The postponements and the small window in which to make up games make it likely some teams will wind up playing fewer than 60 games this season, even if the season is completed, in which case division standings and playoff berths could be decided by winning percentage.

Yaz (2 HRs) sparks Giants

Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a towering solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the San Diego Padres, 7-6, in a walk-off win on Wednesday night.

Two big swings from Yastrzemski proved pivotal.

The Giants trailed, 6-3, with two outs in the eighth before rallying.

Trailing 6-3 with two outs in the eighth, Donovan Solano shook things up with his tying three-run blast off Padres reliever Craig Stammen.

After Tyler Rogers (1-1) worked the ninth, Yastrzemski homered off Matt Strahm (0-1) in the bottom of the inning to give San Francisco the walk-off victory. Yastrzemski also homered to lead off the third.

On his winning blast, Yastrzemski rounded the bases, did air high-fives with third base coach Ron Wotus then was met by several teammates who surrounded home plate and danced apart from one another.

“That was weird. I didn’t know what to expect,” Yastrzemski said. “Obviously we’re trying to do our best to stay safe and avoid as much contact as possible. Sometimes in that situation you just have to follow the lead and everybody was doing the right thing. We just jumped around.”

Kapler had high praise for his young leadoff hitter afterward.

“Tonight was an important moment in Yaz’s career,” Kapler said. “He just looks like a great all-around player right now. It’s starting to seem like this is who Yaz is. He’s a real leader in the clubhouse as well.”

Umpire bloodied by bat

Home plate umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat.

The 67-year-old West, who is MLB’s senior umpire, was struck near his left ear when Toronto leadoff hitter Bichette lost hold of his bat while swinging at — and missing — the first pitch thrown by Washington righthander Erick Fedde.

Foltynewicz clears waivers

Righthander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves’ alternate training site. No team chose to take on the $2.3 million remaining in Foltnewicz’s 2020 contract. The 28-year-old was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his 14-5 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night, allowing six runs, three homers and four walks in 3⅓ innings in the setback . . . Shohei Ohtani had a three-run homer, his first of the season, Mike Trout got three hits and Justin Upton hit his 300th career homer for the Angels, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Mariners who rallied from two late deficits to post a 10-7 victory on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif.

