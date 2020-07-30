Columbus beats up Tuukka Rask, Bruins, in exhibition return from Toronto

▪ David Pastrnak is back. His second-period goal won’t count in the stats, but Pastrnak was not far from his 48-goal form.

The Bruins played their first game in 142 days on Thursday, some four months and 20 days after their 2-0 win over the Flyers on March 10. They looked every bit of the layoff, losing, 4-1, to the Blue Jackets.

After nearly scoring on a rocket in the slot, and executing several high-skill plays with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, Pastrnak put the Bruins on the board at 12:16 of the second.

After Columbus defenseman Seth Jones knocked down a long Sean Kuraly shot in front, Pastrnak corralled a bouncing puck, pump-faked to open Elvis Merzlikins’ pads, and slid it five-hole.

Marchand took a penalty and coughed it up to Pierre-Luc Dubois in front of the net. Dubois rang the crossbar.

▪ Tuukka Rask has work to do. It is too early to worry about Rask, who has three round-robin games to sharpen his edges. The Vezina Trophy finalist, scheduled to play half the game, did not hold up his end of the bargain Thursday.

While the team in front of him was shaking off its rust, Rask didn’t control his rebounds well — typically a major strength — and allowed a leaky five-hole goal by Gustav Nyquist to put the Bruins down, 3-0, near the end of the first period. That was the Jackets’ second goal in 18 seconds, the other a Zach Werenski one-timer from the point.

Rask saved 17 of 20 shots (.850 save percentage) in 29 minutes and 54 seconds of work. Jaroslav Halak relieved him midway through the second.

The Bruins need to defend better through the neutral zone and in front of the net. Columbus found its way into the offensive zone easily in the first period, slightly less so in the second. But this felt very much like a training-camp start for the ace.

▪ Jack Studnicka might be a fit. OK, it’s too early to make the call on that. But there’s a reason Bruce Cassidy is giving him a long look on David Krejci’s right wing.

Still in his first pro season, the 21-year-old was one of the most noticeable Bruins in their bubble debut. He was confident, around the puck constantly and read the play well. He made several skilled passes, including two setups of Jake DeBrusk on the same shift late in the second period. Through 40 minutes, he tied Pastrnak with a team-high three shots.

“Jack Studnicka is making Ondrej Kase look like hockey’s version of Wally Pipp right now,” NESN’s Jack Edwards said as the second period ticked away. “He just might earn a spot.”

Cassidy planned to shift around his bottom-nine wingers, and Studnicka kept his spot. Sean Kuraly went from third to fourth line after the early backchecking mistake. Karson Kuhlman played on each of the bottom three lines. He and Anders Bjork (who stayed on the third line) gave Cassidy reason to play them against Philadelphia on Sunday.

▪ Still in tune-up mode? The Blue Jackets will be playing for keeps on Sunday, opening their best-of-five series against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins have three round-robin games, beginning Sunday against the Flyers. The intensity disparity showed early.

The first period was sloppy, but only one team looked like it hadn’t played since March 10. The Bruins had eight giveaways in the first period, allowed three goals on 13 shots, and couldn’t take advantage of a 78 percent edge in the faceoff circle.

Players on both sides were off their games, though. During some 4-on-4 play in the second, Torey Krug fumbled the puck at the blue line, and Dubois beat him on a breakaway. The puck bounced on Dubois, who shot wide of Rask.

The Bruins allowed the first goal 4:27 in on a gorgeous pass by Blue Jackets winger Liam Foudy. Rushing the right half-wall against Krug, Foudy threw a phenomenal backhand feed some 30 feet across the ice. Krug was exhibition-hockey loose in coverage, Brandon Carlo couldn’t knock it down, and Boone Jenner beat a backchecking Kuraly to the doorstep and tapped in a gift. There was no cannon.

▪ Special teams were mostly defensive. The Bruins took four minor penalties through 40 minutes, killing three.

The Bruins earned a power play with 5:03 left in the second. The No. 1 unit, featuring DeBrusk (and not Coyle) in the net-front spot, achieved nothing. Studnicka was in the bumper position for the second unit’s brief appearance.

▪ The Bruins and Blue Jackets stood together and linked arms for the American and Canadian national anthems. In a time where players normally lock in and focus, they were holding each other up. Whoever’s idea it was to have Zdeno Chara (6 feet, 9 inches) stand between Nathan Gerbe (5-5) and Cam Atkinson (5-8), the visual disparity was easy to appreciate.

Matt Porter