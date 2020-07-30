Game 7: Red Sox at Mets lineups and pregame notes

After holding on for a 6-5 win over the Mets to snap a four-game losing streak, the Red Sox will be back at it Thursday night when they close out their series in New York.

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

METS (3-3): TBA

Pitching: LHP Steven Matz (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

Game time: 7:07 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mets vs. Perez: Cano 7-39, Lowrie 13-31, Marisnick 6-21, Cespedes 5-15, Davis 2-8, Rosario 2-6, Ramos 3-7, Conforto 1-7, Rivera 0-5, McNeil 1-4, Alonso 0-3, Nunez 0-3, Cordell 0-3, Nimmo 1-2, Lugo 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Matz: Pillar 0-3.

Stat of the day: In two career appearances at Citi Field, Martin Perez is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Notes: Perez will try to bounce back from his start Saturday, when he gave up five runs, four earned, in five innings of a 7-2 loss to Baltimore ... Kevin Pillar is 8 for 14 (.571) with four extra-base hits, four runs, and five RBIs in four games. He has recorded at least one hit and scored a run in each of his four games. Pillar is the sixth player with at least one hit and one run in each of his first four games as a member of the Red Sox (last: Todd Walker in 2003) ... Andrew Benintendi recorded his 500th career hit last night ... Xander Bogaerts got the night off Wednesday, although he did come off the bench to draw a pinch-hit walk in the eighth inning. He is expected back in the lineup tonight ... Matz is facing the Red Sox for the first time in his career. In his first start July 25 against the Braves, he allowed just one run on two hits over six innings.

