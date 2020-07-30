Here’s what the Celtics players have chosen to wear on the back of their jerseys

It appears that all 17 players are taking part. Forward Jaylen Brown had said he wanted to leave the back of his jersey blank as a way to honor victims who were killed by police, but the NBA later said that was not an option.

When games resume this week, NBA players will have the option of replacing the last names on their jerseys with a statement related to the social justice movement. The NBA recently approved a list of about 30 messages, and on Wednesday the Celtics released the list of statements that the players plan to wear on their backs during Friday’s game.

The Celtics said that Brown will wear “Liberation,” on his jersey. On Wednesday Brown said he was still undecided but leaning in that direction.

“One of the things I participated in choosing was Liberation,” he said. “I felt like the list was a little bit limited. But Liberation is what I chose from that list. The definition of liberation is free yourself from oppression, slavery, or marginalization. I wanted to represent that. This is the season to break free of some of those cycles.”

Here is the full list: Brown (Liberation), Robert Williams (Respect Us), Grant Williams (Equality), Jayson Tatum (Black Lives Matter), Daniel Theis (Black Lives Matter), Tacko Fall (Egalite), Enes Kanter (Freedom), Kemba Walker (Love us), Gordon Hayward (Education Reform), Tremont Waters (Stand Up), Vincent Poirier (Egalite), Romeo Langford (Enough), Carsen Edwards (Love Us), Brad Wanamaker (Enough), Marcus Smart (Freedom), Semi Ojeleye (Love Us) and Javonte Green (Enough).

