Ryan Weber hopes to cultivate sinking feeling against Yankees

That Weber’s underwhelming start came against the Orioles, a team that won just 54 games last year and finished with the second-worst record in all of baseball, certainly isn’t encouraging. That Weber must figure it out in his second start of the season Friday against a more formidable opponent, the New York Yankees, certainly is a tall task.

Weber failed to locate, too, walking three batters in that span. As both Weber and manager Ron Roenicke alluded to last week, if Weber isn’t locating, he’s in for a rough outing.

Ryan Weber’s first start of the season came against the Baltimore Orioles. Weber scuffled, giving up six earned runs and two home runs. He wasn’t long for the game as he failed to get out of the fourth inning, lasting just 3⅔ innings.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely important getting back on track, sticking to my game plan” Weber said prior to Thursday’s game against the New York Mets. “Going out there throwing strikes, being aggressive, staying ahead and, you know, trying to win a ball game.”

Weber said he made some minor mechanical tweaks that he hopes will summon different results.

In his first outing, Weber left many of his pitches middle-middle. His sinker didn’t have any downward action and stayed flat for the most part, allowing Orioles hitters to square him up easily. Just two of Weber’s outs were on the ground. One was a bunt.

For context, Weber has a 51.1 percent groundball rate for his career. He was never below 50 percent for his nine-plus year minor league career.

“I did a little mechanical adjustment in my side work, trying to get my sinker back sinking,” Weber said. “Like you saw against Baltimore, it was kind of just running. I was getting more fly balls than normal. I wasn’t really able to rely on getting that groundball. Just a little mechanical tweak in my bullpen work. Hopefully, that ball is sinking.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez still not there

Eduardo Rodriguez is still recovering from myocarditis as a result of his bout with COVID-19. The team shut down Rodriguez last week from all baseball activities and said he would be re-evaluated in a week. Rodriguez received that second round of testing and Roenicke hopes to know his status in the next day or so.

Even if Rodriguez is cleared, Roenicke said it will be a while until he’s game ready, adding that relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor will be ready before Rodriguez.

Roenicke was asked if he’d be willing to use Rodriguez in one- or two-inning stints at the major league level in order to build him up. Roenicke said it depends on his medical evaluation.

“We’ll see what the medical end of this says,” Roenicke said. “If they don’t want him back in there too soon. If that’s not good medically, and it’s better to slow it down to build him up, we’ll do it that way. Really, we’re not there yet because we still don’t have an answer to when he could start up.”

Chavis over Moreland

The Sox have played the matchup game early on this season, electing to go Thursday night with Michael Chavis against lefthanded pitchers and Mitch Moreland vs. righties. The lineup decision was made unapologetically, even with Moreland off to a hot start, hitting .357 and registering two homers in just 14 plate appearances. Chavis, meanwhile, entered Thursday still searching for his first hit of the season. Roenicke admitted it’s tough leaving Moreland out the lineup, but it had more to do with giving the 34-year-old a breather.

Advertisement

“Mitch, when he’s swinging the bat well you always want him in the lineup,” Roenicke said. “There’s no question about it. I like him up there all the time. But it’s also Mitch is not 22 years old anymore. I know I can’t put him out there all the time. So, when we do face lefties, I think the advantage is that he’s always going to be strong whenever we get him in there. Whether it’s pinch-hitting or whether it’s starting that in-between day.”

It will be interesting to see how the Sox utilize Moreland in their crucial series against the Yankees. Lefthander Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to pitch Friday for the Yankees, while southpaw James Paxton will pitch Sunday. If the Sox stick to playing matchups, that would mean Moreland’s only start would come Saturday against the righthander Masahiro Tanaka.

Day off for Devers

Rafael Devers had the day off Thursday . . . Jonathan Arauz drew the first start of his career at second base. The Red Sox selected Arauz in December’s Rule 5 Draft. He never played above Double A in the Houston Astros organization . . . The Sox have yet to identify a starter for Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack