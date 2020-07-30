Stephon Gilmore ranked No. 9 on the ‘NFL Top 100’ list

Gilmore’s confidence comes as no surprise, and based on his performance last season, he’s solidified himself as the best cornerback in the NFL. His numbers speak for themselves: he finished the season with a career-high six interceptions (tied for the league-high) and led the league with 20 passes defended. He also earned All-Pro honors and was named the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year (making him the first Patriot to win the award ).

If Stephon Gilmore had to pick one of the top players in the NFL, he knows exactly who he would choose.

Advertisement

As revealed Wednesday night, Gilmore has been ranked in the top 10 of the “NFL Top 100” players of 2020 list, earning the No. 9 spot on the list and ranked as the top defensive back and the No. 2 defender.

He was the only current Patriots player to be included on the list. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, now on the Buccaneers, was ranked No. 14, while Jimmy Garoppolo was ranked No. 43.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was ranked No. 90 last year, earned a spot outside of the list at No. 101.

The full list included Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson coming it at the No.1 spot, followed by the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Rams’ Aaron Donald, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Saints’ Michael Thomas, Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, 49ers George Kittle, Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, Gilmore, and the Titans’ Derrick Henry at No. 10.

Despite being on the quieter-side, Gilmore’s teammates raved about his confidence and ability to dominate on the field.

“When you have a shutdown corner, you always hear from him that he’s a shutdown corner. But Steph doesn’t say a whole lot,” Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater said during an interview aired on the NFL Top 100 reveal show. “He takes a lot of pride in not giving up anything, whether it’s a walkthrough, whether it’s practice, and obviously in the game. … It’s been fun to see him become the best corner in football.”

Advertisement

Tight end Ben Watson thinks that Gilmore’s best play of 2019 was in the 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. While matched up against Amari Cooper for 26 of his 30 routes, he held him to zero catches — and made a spectacular play in the second quarter to snag an interception.

“The best one was the Dallas game, where he intercepted with one hand,” Watson said. “Steph somehow undercuts the receiver and then catches the ball with one hand.”

Added Slater: “That would have been a tough catch for a receiver, let alone a DB. I think that was a play that really summed up the kind of year he’s had. He takes a lot of pride in not giving up anything, whether it’s a walk-through or it’s practice, and obviously in the game. It’s been fun to see him become the best corner in football.”

Not only has Gilmore earned the respect of his teammates, but his competitors as well.

“His technique is flawless,” said Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes. “Staying in front of a receiver, being aggressive when you need to be aggressive. He’s a ball hawk.”

“His tape speaks for itself, his numbers speak for itself,” said Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White. “He’s a guy that I watch. When they played Cincinnati, he made a pick-six playing Cover 0 and outside coverage. You know how hard that is?”

Advertisement

Gilmore, on the other hand, said in the video that his goals are simple: challenge any and everyone.

“I challenge guys each and every play, make it hard on them. Shut guys down this year, that’s what I did”