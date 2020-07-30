fb-pixel

Photos: John Lewis funeral held in Atlanta

Updated July 30, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Members of the joint services military honor guard carried the casket of Rep. John Lewis into the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Members of the joint services military honor guard carried the casket of Rep. John Lewis into the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.Joe Raedle/Getty


Mourners stood outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.
Mourners stood outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
A man adjusted the American flag on the casket of late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis at the State Capitol in Atlanta.
A man adjusted the American flag on the casket of late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis at the State Capitol in Atlanta.ALYSSA POINTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Former President Bill Clinton spoke during the funeral service.
Former President Bill Clinton spoke during the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP
A woman became emotional during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.
A woman became emotional during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP
Former President George W. Bush soke during the funeral service.
Former President George W. Bush soke during the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP
Sen. Kamala Harris waited for the program to start at the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.
Sen. Kamala Harris waited for the program to start at the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/Pool
Family members arrived for the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.
Family members arrived for the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/Pool
Mourners signed a card outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.
Mourners signed a card outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
Mourners gathered outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.
Mourners gathered outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Joe Raedle/Getty
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seated for the funeral service.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seated for the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP