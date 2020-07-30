Photos: John Lewis funeral held in Atlanta

Photos: John Lewis funeral held in AtlantaUpdated July 30, 2020, 39 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsMembers of the joint services military honor guard carried the casket of Rep. John Lewis into the Ebenezer Baptist Church on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.Joe Raedle/GettyMourners stood outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.Brynn Anderson/Associated PressA man adjusted the American flag on the casket of late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis at the State Capitol in Atlanta.ALYSSA POINTER/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesFormer President Bill Clinton spoke during the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via APA woman became emotional during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via APFormer President George W. Bush soke during the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via APSen. Kamala Harris waited for the program to start at the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/PoolFamily members arrived for the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Alyssa Pointer/PoolMourners signed a card outside Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral for Rep. John Lewis.Brynn Anderson/Associated PressMourners gathered outside of the Ebenezer Baptist Church during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis.Joe Raedle/GettyHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seated for the funeral service.Alyssa Pointer/Pool via AP