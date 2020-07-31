As of Saturday, a second theater will open to Boston moviegoers

The Aquarium’s 378-seat theater will admit just 25 viewers per screening, per state guidelines. No concessions will be sold, and moviegoers must wear masks the entire time. Tickets can be purchased in advance via tickets.neaq.org .

Effective Aug. 1, New England Aquarium’s Simons Theatre will reopen for socially distanced screenings of two short 2-D nature films. That makes Simons the second movie theater to open in Greater Boston, with West Newton Cinema being the first on July 17 .

And then there were two.

Initial offerings include “Backyard Wilderness,” a documentary about a busy family who finally finds the time to enjoy wild wonders around their suburban property. Amazingly, the movie was released in 2018, long before pandemic life limited Americans’ movements beyond their own homes.

Also showing is “Great White Shark,” a 2013 film about the apex predator on New Englanders’ minds this week after a tragedy in Maine. A longer movie called “Turtle Odyssey” (2018, 45 minutes) will open in late August.

Meanwhile, West Newton Cinema is preparing for the first theatrical-only release to play Greater Boston since March. “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” directed by Giuseppe Capotondi (”The Double Door”), will open there Aug. 7. Set on Italy’s gorgeous Lake Como, the high-society art heist thriller stars Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Debicki, and Claes Bang. Advance tickets are recommended and will be available soon via www.westnewtoncinema.com.

Donald Sutherland, Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Debicki, and Claes Bang star in "The Burnt Orange Heresy." Jose Haro/Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics





Christy DeSmith can be reached at christy.desmith@globe.com. Follw her on Twitter @christydesmith