Frederick Wiseman documentary ‘City Hall’ will peer into the workings of Boston government

A documentary that examines the inner workings of Boston government, titled “City Hall,” is set for a festival release this September.
The work of distinguished documentarian Frederick Wiseman, the film clocks in at 272 minutes — or about four and a half hours — and looks at issues of racial justice, housing, and climate action, among others, according to the website for the Toronto Film Festival.
Wiseman, 90, discussed the documentary in a March interview with music and culture site Please Kill Me, where he said “I’ll tell you I’m just finishing up a film on Boston City Hall. The editing is done.”
“City Hall” is set to premiere as part of the Venice Film Festival, scheduled for Sept. 2-12, and the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 10-19.
Wiseman, who was born in Boston, is known for his catalog of more than 40 films that have covered an array of American institutions, like the New York Public Library (”Ex Libris”), a revered Queen neighborhood (”In Jackson Heights”), and a Philadelphia high school (”High School”), among others. One of Wiseman’s earliest documentaries, 1967′s “Titicut Follies,” exposed the horrific conditions and treatment inside what was then called the State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in Bridgewater, Mass.
