Frederick Wiseman documentary ‘City Hall’ will peer into the workings of Boston government

A documentary that examines the inner workings of Boston government, titled “City Hall,” is set for a festival release this September.

The work of distinguished documentarian Frederick Wiseman, the film clocks in at 272 minutes — or about four and a half hours — and looks at issues of racial justice, housing, and climate action, among others, according to the website for the Toronto Film Festival.

Wiseman, 90, discussed the documentary in a March interview with music and culture site Please Kill Me, where he said “I’ll tell you I’m just finishing up a film on Boston City Hall. The editing is done.”