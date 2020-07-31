Boston police identify men killed in separate shootings

Boston police on Friday identified two men killed in separate shootings over the last 10 days.
Officers found Andronique Dos Santos, 23 of Dorchester, suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 69 Boston St. in Dorchester at 12:24 p.m. on July 22, Boston police said in a press release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jason Brandao, 28 of Dorchester, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 121 Adams St. at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said in a separate press release. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police also located a woman who was suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about either incident should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
