Boston teachers overwhelmingly prefer remote-only instruction

“Overwhelmingly, our members are not comfortable returning to school in-person in the fall for a myriad of reasons, including that 64.2 percent of members are high-risk for COVID-19, or live with someone who is high-risk,” Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union, wrote in a special email bulletin to members Friday morning. “ These numbers are staggering but not surprising. We are actively working on negotiating options to be available for high-risk staff.”

Three-quarters of Boston school teachers overwhelmingly prefer to continue with only remote learning this fall, according to results of a union survey released Friday morning that could upend any plans to bring students back to the classrooms.

Boston teachers, who belong to the American Federation of Teachers, released their survey results amid stepped-up union advocacy across Massachusetts and the nation around school reopening.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which doesn’t represent Boston teachers, urged its members to pass resolutions over the next week that advocate for a continuation of remote learning this fall, deeming the conditions in too many school buildings unsafe. MTA members will use the resolution as a basis to negotiate changes in working conditions this fall required by the coronavirus pandemic.

School districts are supposed to file preliminary school reopening plans with the state by Friday. Districts must draft three separate plans for this fall: a full return to school, a continuation of remote learning, or a mix of the two. Governor Charlie Baker has called on districts to educate as many students as possible in person this fall. Final plans are due Aug. 10.

Boston school officials are leaning toward a hybrid model that would allow students in alternating groups to attend classes in person two days a week, while completing the rest of their work from home. However, only 22 percent of survey respondents supported the idea. The School Committee will take up the plan at its meeting next Wednesday.

“It’s not too late to get this right,” Tang said in an interview. “If we are wasting time, energy, and resources on a plan that is unfruitful at best and jeopardizes people’s live at worst, we are missing an opportunity to have a better school year despite the pandemic.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius reaffirmed their desire to pursue a hybrid approach for this fall at a City Hall press conference Friday afternoon. Walsh noted that Massachusetts is not like Florida, Texas, and California, where COVID infection rates have been surging, but emphasized that the city and school department will rely on data in making the final call on whether students should return to classrooms this fall.

“Safey is our number one poririty,” Walsh said. “We are not walking away from that.”

Walsh added, “Let’s not make it political. Let’s keep our kids at the forefront.”

Cassellius said that the school system is getting its buildings in order, including replacing rickety windows and air ventilation filters. She added that parents will have the right to keep their children at home and continue with remote learning full-time. The district, she said, will allow those children to remain enrolled at their current schools.

Both said they were concerned about the amount of learning loss students have experienced since schools closed down statewide in March.

Nearly 2,000 of the union’s 7,500 active members have completed the survey, while the union is continuing to encourage other members to do so. The union, which has not taken an official position yet on reopening school buildings this fall, will use the results to help inform that decision.

Some 87 percent of members indicated that concerns over safety was driving their reluctance to go back inside the city’s school buildings, many of which were built many decades ago and have antiquated ventilation systems. Boston schools also are notorious for lacking such basic supplies as soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and toilet paper.

In the bulletin, Tang noted the union is receiving an array of inquiries from members on school reopening, such as the ability of educators to take leaves of absences if they or a member of their household are at high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection.

The survey comes as the Boston Teachers Union has been stepping up its public efforts to raise concerns about reopening school. On Wednesday, many school nurses, as well as some teachers and bus drivers, converged on City Hall plaza — with lawn chairs — for a sit-in. Nurses, some of whom work in cramped offices with poor ventilation and other deficienies, want a seat at the table in developing school reopening plans.

Teachers plan to turn out in force — remotely — at next week’s School Committee meeting.

“It’s not that people don’t want to go back,” Tang said in the inteview. “Everyone would rather go back in person. The only thing that is holding them back is concern that health and safety won’t be prioritized, which unfortunately has been our experience in Boston schools.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.